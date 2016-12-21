Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Addressing Maltreated Children
Published December 21, 2016 at 11:33 AM CST
Talk Business and Politics
Cindy Gillespie, the Executive Director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, talks with Roby Brock from our content partner
Talk Business and Politics. They discuss the rise in the number of children suffering maltreatment in Arkansas. The findings were included in a report recently delivered to state legislators.
