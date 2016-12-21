© 2022 KUAF
Addressing Maltreated Children

KUAF | By Roby Brock
Published December 21, 2016 at 11:33 AM CST
Cindy Gillespie, the Executive Director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, talks with Roby Brock from our content partner Talk Business and Politics. They discuss the rise in the number of children suffering maltreatment in Arkansas. The findings were included in a report recently delivered to state legislators.

