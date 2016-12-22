Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Mondegreens In Merry Music
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published December 22, 2016 at 12:06 PM CST
The Militant Grammarian helps us understand some of the misunderstood lyrics in some of the most well-known Christmas carols.
MUSIC: "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, helps us out with often-confused words.MUSIC:"St. James Infirmary" Allen Toussaint
-
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds helps us out with some of the smallest, yet important, words.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back with help to make sure the sentences we write have proper balance.MUSIC: "Balance" Hudson Mohawke
-
No slip of the tongue when the Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, discusses Latin.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, introduces us to phrasal verbs and explains why a tiny, tiny word is so versatile.MUSIC: "Up, Up and Away" 5th…