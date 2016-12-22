© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Ozarks Solar Entrepreneur Pays it Forward

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 22, 2016 at 12:11 PM CST
Flint Richter, proprietor of Richter Solar Energy based in south Fayetteville.

This year, Flint Richter took time out from his thriving solar business to install solar resources at no cost at an impoverished orphanage in Haiti as well as a camp by the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.

