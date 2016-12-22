Ozarks Solar Entrepreneur Pays it Forward

This year, Flint Richter took time out from his thriving solar business to install solar resources at no cost at an impoverished orphanage in Haiti as well as a camp by the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.