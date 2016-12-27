© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Katy Henriksen Picks 2016 Favorites

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published December 27, 2016 at 12:53 PM CST

We asked the host of Of Note, Katy Henriksen, to pick some (emphasis on some) of her favorite music of 2016. Her (some, remember) list includes:

  • Mahan Esfahani, Goldberg Variations
  • Cameron Carpenter, All You Need is Bach
  • Chiara String Quartet, Bartok by Heart
  • Angel Olson, My Woman
  • Weyes Blood, Front Row Seat to Earth
  • Olafur Arnalds, Island Songs
  • The Weekned, Starboy (song)
  • Darcy James Argue's Secret Society, Real Enemies
  • Angele Dubeau & La Pieta, Silence on Joue, Take 2.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Music
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams