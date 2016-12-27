Katy Henriksen Picks 2016 Favorites
We asked the host of Of Note, Katy Henriksen, to pick some (emphasis on some) of her favorite music of 2016. Her (some, remember) list includes:
- Mahan Esfahani, Goldberg Variations
- Cameron Carpenter, All You Need is Bach
- Chiara String Quartet, Bartok by Heart
- Angel Olson, My Woman
- Weyes Blood, Front Row Seat to Earth
- Olafur Arnalds, Island Songs
- The Weekned, Starboy (song)
- Darcy James Argue's Secret Society, Real Enemies
- Angele Dubeau & La Pieta, Silence on Joue, Take 2.