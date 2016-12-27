Katy Henriksen Picks 2016 Favorites

We asked the host of Of Note, Katy Henriksen, to pick some (emphasis on some) of her favorite music of 2016. Her (some, remember) list includes:

Mahan Esfahani, Goldberg Variations

Cameron Carpenter, All You Need is Bach

Chiara String Quartet, Bartok by Heart

Angel Olson, My Woman

Weyes Blood, Front Row Seat to Earth

Olafur Arnalds, Island Songs

The Weekned, Starboy (song)

Darcy James Argue's Secret Society, Real Enemies

Angele Dubeau & La Pieta, Silence on Joue, Take 2.