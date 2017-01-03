Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
What to Expect From 2016's Sequel?
Published January 3, 2017 at 11:02 AM CST
Roby Brock from our content partner Talk Business and Politics asks Rex Nelson and Skip Rutherford about some of the biggest political stories of 2016 and what 2017 might bring.
MUSIC: "Astral Doom" Michael Giacchino
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
-
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics offers conversation about more manufacturing jobs headed to Fort Smith and an updated timeline for the U.S.…
-
John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks to Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics about yesterday's formality of…
-
Cindy Gillespie, the Executive Director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, talks with Roby Brock from our content partner Talk Business and…
-
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, explains 2016 was another record year for city sales tax numbers in northwest Arkansas. He also talks…
-
Roby Brock, with our content partner Talk Business and Politics, talks to a pair of political observers about what to expect for the Arkansas Works plan…