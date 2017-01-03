© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

What to Expect From 2016's Sequel?

KUAF | By Roby Brock
Published January 3, 2017 at 11:02 AM CST
nelsonrutherfordroby.png
courtesy
/
Talk Business and Politics

Roby Brock from our content partner Talk Business and Politics asks Rex Nelson and Skip Rutherford about some of the biggest political stories of 2016 and what 2017 might bring.

MUSIC: "Astral Doom" Michael Giacchino

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
Related Content