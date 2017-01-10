Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
GIF Funds at Home, a Wall in D.C.
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published January 10, 2017 at 1:21 PM CST
courtesy
/
Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock with our content partner
Talk Business and Politics talks with John Brummett from the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about GIF money and kickbacks in Arkansas and how a wall may or may not be paid for on the border.
MUSIC: "Metropolis" Hermitude
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Roby Brock, with our content partner Talk Business and Politics, talks to a pair of political observers about what to expect for the Arkansas Works plan…
Roby Brock from our content partner Talk Business and Politics asks Rex Nelson and Skip Rutherford about some of the biggest political stories of 2016 and…
Roby Brock with our partner Talk Business and Politics asks Rex Nelson and Skip Rutherford for thoughts about the legislature as lawmakers prepare for the…
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses a change at Sam's announced today and an acquisition by Walmart announced this week. Plus…
Michael Tilley, with our content partner Talk Business and Politics, gets us up to speed on a wide range of infrastructure in Fort Smith.MUSIC:"Ants…