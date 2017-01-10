© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

GIF Funds at Home, a Wall in D.C.

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published January 10, 2017 at 1:21 PM CST
robybrummett2.png
courtesy
/
Talk Business and Politics

Roby Brock with our content partner Talk Business and Politics talks with John Brummett from the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about GIF money and kickbacks in Arkansas and how a wall may or may not be paid for on the border.

MUSIC: "Metropolis" Hermitude

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
Related Content