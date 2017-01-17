Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Consensus Building Around Governor’s Income Tax Cut
Published January 17, 2017 at 12:59 PM CST
Roby Brock from our content partner Talk Business & Politics speaks with Representative Charlie Collins and Senator Joyce Elliott about tax cuts, general improvement funds and guns on campus.
