Play Inspired By Shakespeare Classic To Be Performed On Inauguration Day

The Shakespeare play The Taming of the Shrew is more than 500 years old, and it has been adapted several times throughout the past five centuries. This Friday, on inauguration day, a contemporary work inspired by the play will be performed at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. ArkansasStaged will host a staged reading of The Taming by Lauren Gunderson at 7 p.m. Friday. Earlier this week, Amanda Bobo, Rachel Culp and Emily Geller, the cast of the production, and Jenny McKnight, the production’s director, joined OAL’s TD inside the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF to discuss the play, and they also gave a little preview of the performance.

