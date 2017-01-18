Play Inspired By Shakespeare Classic To Be Performed On Inauguration Day

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published January 18, 2017 at 12:38 PM CST
The Shakespeare play The Taming of the Shrew is more than 500 years old, and it has been adapted several times throughout the past five centuries. This Friday, on inauguration day, a contemporary work inspired by the play will be performed at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. ArkansasStaged will host a staged reading of The Taming by Lauren Gunderson at 7 p.m. Friday. Earlier this week, Amanda Bobo, Rachel Culp and Emily Geller, the cast of the production, and Jenny McKnight, the production’s director, joined OAL’s TD inside the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF to discuss the play, and they also gave a little preview of the performance.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
