Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Ridiculous and Sublime of CES
KUAF |
By Tyrel Denison
Published January 18, 2017 at 12:42 PM CST
Our Tech Ambassador, Tyrel Denison from Field Agent, offers an abridged guide to the new products seen at this month's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our tech ambassador, Tyrel Denison, says buying items may be easier than going to the store...maybe as easy as just asking for something out loud.
-
The holiday shopping season is in full gear, and more consumers are using new “chip” credit cards designed to foil fraud. We visit a few retailers to see…
-
Mulberry, Ark. is a rural town in southern Crawford County, and enhancing the quality of life through technology use is important to its mayor Gary…
-
Every January the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas gives us a preview of what might, and might not, be part of our future lives. We asked our…
-
Our Tech Ambassador is back with a review of the latest from Apple and Google.