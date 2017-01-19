Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Brick Fields Releases New Album
Published January 19, 2017 at 1:52 PM CST
Brick Fields will celebrate its new record "Blues Habit" at 2 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge.
