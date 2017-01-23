© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Bill Would Allow Concealed Carry on Campus

KUAF | By Roby Brock
Published January 23, 2017 at 12:47 PM CST
mobile-logo.png
courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics

Representative Charlie Collins has pushed a bill that will allow for licensed concealed carry holders to be able to have their guns on college campuses. The bill died in a Senate committee that Senator Joyce Elliott sat on last session. Current law allows for college boards to make the decision, but all in the state of Arkansas have opted not to. Undeterred, he is back for another battle. Representative Collins and Senator Elliott recently discussed the issue with Roby Brock from Talk Business & Politics.

