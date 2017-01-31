Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Executive Order Reaction
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published January 31, 2017 at 11:39 AM CST
John Brummett, with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the responses to President Trump's immigration moves.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
-
Roby Brock from our content partner Talk Business & Politics speaks with Representative Charlie Collins and Senator Joyce Elliott about tax cuts, general…
-
John Brummett, a political columnist from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, tells Roby Brock with Talk Business & Politics he's more concerned about Donald…
-
Representative Charlie Collins has pushed a bill that will allow for licensed concealed carry holders to be able to have their guns on college campuses.…
-
John Brummett, from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about a weekend of oaths, marches…
-
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, talks to two legislators who have ideas how tax policy can be altered in Arkansas.MUSIC: "Love is…