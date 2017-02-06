© 2022 KUAF
Forum Focuses on Gun Legislation

Published February 6, 2017 at 1:13 PM CST
A. Grajeda
Local residents opposed to HB 1249 hold up sheets of paper with targets on them as Rep. Charlie Collins discusses his legislation that would allow concealed carry on college campuses.

More than 100 people crammed into the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce's old office Feb. 3 for the group's latest legislative forum. The majority of the audience came to question a bill sponsored by Representative Charlie Collins, which would require colleges to allow faculty and staff with concealed carry permits to carry guns on campus.

