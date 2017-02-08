© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Sanctuary Bill Fails

KUAF | By KUAR News
Published February 8, 2017 at 1:36 PM CST

A Wednesday news roundup includes: the defeat of a bill to defund sanctuary campuses, Sen. Tom Cotton's bill to reduce green cards and a futurist is headed to Fayetteville.

Ozarks at Large Stories Local and regional news briefsElections
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
