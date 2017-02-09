Bayer Launches Initiative to Make Heroes of Smiths

This month, Bayer Pharmaceutical is launching an initiative in Fort Smith to get as many people named "Smith" in the city to carry aspirin in an attempt to lower the rate of heart attack deaths in the city. to find out more, you can visit TheHeroSmiths.com.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.