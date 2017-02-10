Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
House of Songs, Ozark Style
Published February 10, 2017 at 12:57 PM CST
The Austin-based House of Songs concept is back in northwest Arkansas, and last night, three visiting songwriters, and one local, came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
It's been about a year since we last heard from the Fayetteville and Joplin band The Too's. The alt-rock band with a tinge of country--comprised of Isaac…
-
Last week, The Too's stopped by the KUAF studios to discuss their new album, titled Outer Sounds. While they were in the studio, they played another song…
-
The Ozark Mountain Music Festival takes place January 19 through 22 in Eureka Springs. Among the bands performing during the festival is Eureka…
-
Brick Fields will celebrate its new record "Blues Habit" at 2 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge.
-
Brooklyn musician Shira Erlichman, musically known as just Shira, last visited us more than three years ago when she was touring through the region. She…
-
In August, The Shook Twins played the Fayetteville Roots Festival, including these two songs from a family concert at the Fayetteville Public Library.