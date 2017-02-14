© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Amending the State Constitution

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published February 14, 2017 at 12:38 PM CST
robybrummett4.png
Talk Business & Politics

Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, and John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discuss possible amendments to the state constitution and the process of amending it.

