Bentonville City Council Considers Changing Public Input Rules At Regular Meetings
Published February 14, 2017 at 12:46 PM CST
The
Bentonville City Council is considering making changes to the public input rules during its regular meetings. Residents say they do not have a direct line of communication with their representatives the way residents in other cities do.
