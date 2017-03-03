Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Endangered Hyphen
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published March 3, 2017 at 10:04 AM CST
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, says the hyphen isn't going away, but it isn't exactly the hippest piece of punctuation.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
