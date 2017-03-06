Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
More Than Just Dancing in Dirty Dancing
KUAF |
By Becca Martin Brown
Published March 6, 2017 at 10:13 AM CST
Becca Martin Brown from the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette says the upcoming tour of Dirty Dancing will provide a story that is deeper than the title, or reputation, might suggest.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.