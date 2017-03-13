Gravette High Expands Vocational-Technical Courses, Sets Sights on Regional Career Center
1 of 5
Z. Sitek
2 of 5
Z. Sitek
3 of 5
Z. Sitek
4 of 5
Z. Sitek
5 of 5
Z. Sitek
Students at Gravette High School can take courses at the Western Benton County Career Center to become welders, HVAC technicians and certified nurses' assistants. Most have been offered jobs right after graduation. The school district is now collaborating with other school districts in the area to establish a more permanent regional career center.