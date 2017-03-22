UA School of Architecture, Forest Resource Center Collaborate on Sustainable Timber Project

The Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas is collaborating with the University of Arkansas’s Forest Resources Center in Monticello on a $250,000 grant project funded by USDA Forest Service Wood Innovations program to source sustainable foundational construction materials to promote forest health.
