UA School of Architecture, Forest Resource Center Collaborate on Sustainable Timber Project

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 22, 2017 at 1:55 PM CDT
School of Architecture Dean Peter MacKeith with instructor Jonathan Boelkins holds a sample slab of cross laminated timber. With a USDA grant, the school will build and test CLT as a sustainable foundational building material to rival concrete and steel.

The Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas is collaborating with the University of Arkansas’s Forest Resources Center in Monticello on a $250,000 grant project funded by USDA Forest Service Wood Innovations program to source sustainable foundational construction materials to promote forest health.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
