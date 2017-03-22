© 2022 KUAF
Van Buren Center for Art and Education Makes Plans for New Downtown Location

Published March 22, 2017 at 1:48 PM CDT
A look at the upstairs gallery at the Center for Art and Education.
A look at the upstairs gallery at the Center for Art and Education.
A look at the upstairs gallery at the Center for Art and Education.
A look at the downstairs gallery at the Center for Art and Education.
A look at the downstairs gallery at the Center for Art and Education.
The current home of the Center for Art and Education.
The future home of the Center for Art and Education in downtown Van Buren.
Downtown Van Buren
The Center for Art and Education in Van Buren is in the middle of a fundraising campaign to pay for the work they have in store for their new location on Main Street in the city's downtown where revitalization efforts are underway.

