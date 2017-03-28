Cherokee Tribe Restrains Burial of Nuclear Waste in Arkansas, Illinois River Watersheds

The Cherokee Nation and state of Oklahoma have temporarily restrained Sequoyah Fuels Corporation from burying tons of stockpiled nuclear processing waste on the company's defunct factory site in Gore, Oklahoma. The plaintiffs say doing so will imperil two major watersheds shared by the states of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
