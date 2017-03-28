© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Cherokee Tribe Restrains Burial of Nuclear Waste in Arkansas, Illinois River Watersheds

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 28, 2017 at 3:32 PM CDT
Cherokee Nation
Sara Hill, attorney, Cherokee Nation's Secretary of Natural Resources

The Cherokee Nation and state of Oklahoma have temporarily restrained Sequoyah Fuels Corporation from burying tons of stockpiled nuclear processing waste on the company's defunct factory site in Gore, Oklahoma. The plaintiffs say doing so will imperil two major watersheds shared by the states of Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
