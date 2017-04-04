Health Care and Me: Valerie Harris

The complexity of health care is one factor that makes tweaking the Affordable Care Act so challenging. The same law can benefit one person while making a situation more difficult for someone else. Today we begin a two-part series featuring two women discussing their experiences with health care. Both are mothers of four who live in Washington County; however, one greatly benefited from the passage of the Affordable Care Act, while the other is struggling to pay rising premiums. We hear first from Valerie Harris.

