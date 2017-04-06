Wilderness First Aid Course Offered to Ozark Outdoors Enthusiasts

The weather is warming and folks are heading into Ozark wilderness areas to hike, cycle and float. To be better prepared consider taking a weekend wilderness first aid course, offered to the public by University of Arkansas Recreation Outdoors.
