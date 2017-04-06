© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Wilderness First Aid Course Offered to Ozark Outdoors Enthusiasts

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 6, 2017 at 2:11 PM CDT
wilderness_first_aid_0.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Mike Hoover, posing inside one of two UofA on-campus climbing gyms. A wilderness first responder, he also coordinates wilderness first aid courses for public access.

The weather is warming and folks are heading into Ozark wilderness areas to hike, cycle and float. To be better prepared consider taking a weekend wilderness first aid course, offered to the public by University of Arkansas Recreation Outdoors.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich