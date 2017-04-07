Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Dropping a Letter
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published April 7, 2017 at 1:41 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, addresses a recent phenomenon regarding the letter "n."
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, has a love for headlines that go wrong.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, says the hyphen isn't going away, but it isn't exactly the hippest piece of punctuation.
-
The English language has thousands of words and our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, has a few favorites to share.MUSIC:…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, examines "like" and "as if."
-
The "ought' is simple, says our Militiant Grammarian. Just pick the right way out of eight possible ways to say the letters.MUSIC: "I Love Lucy" Paquito…