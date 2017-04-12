Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Book of Isaias
Published April 12, 2017 at 3:24 PM CDT
Daniel Connolly explores the world of high school (and the possible beyond) for children of unauthorized immigrants in The Book of Isaias: A Child of Hispanic Immigrants Seeks His Own America.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Thursday archive selection this week is a conversation with Vivienne Schiffer, author of the novel Camp Nine. The book is about a girl, a small town,…
-
Kate Hart's novel "After the Fall" is centered around an incident of sexual abuse and the events that follow.
-
Dr. Lisa Corrigan is an Associate Professor of Communication and Director of the Gender Studies Program at the University of Arkansas. She's also the…
-
A new book, Vanishing Bees, explores why groups with similar interests in helping bees can't always get along.
-
In March, 1969 Muhammad Ali came to the University of Arkansas. Evin Demirel devotes a chapter to the Arkansas visit in his forthcoming book,…