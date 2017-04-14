Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
New Wrinkle in Arkansas Executions
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published April 14, 2017 at 3:53 PM CDT
Two drug companies are concerned their products were obtained in an improper manner to be used in Arkansas executions. Michael Tilley, with
Talk Business and Politics, discusses that and other news from the week.
MUSIC: "Abe Lincoln" David Stoddard
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Roby Brock with our partner Talk Business and Politics asks John Brummett for a review of the 91st General Assembly and also asks him about the upcoming…
Jim Guy Tucker is one of three living men to be governor at the time of an execution in Arkansas. He talks with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the jobs lost at Walmart this week and the latest as the state approaches multiple executions.
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, discusses what lower-than-expected revenue collections may mean for the state's future.MUSIC: "HandClap"…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democat-Gazette, explains to Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, why he's offering a…
This week's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report focuses on a program to discuss business creation with people as young as twelve…