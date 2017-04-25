Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Could Another Health Reform Debate be Looming?
Published April 25, 2017 at 12:53 PM CDT
Congressman Bruce Westerman talks to Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the possibility of another Washington discussion about healthcare taking place soon.
MUSIC: "Dream a Little Dream of Me" Ella Fitzgerald
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
-
Two drug companies are concerned their products were obtained in an improper manner to be used in Arkansas executions. Michael Tilley, with Talk Business…
-
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics explains a push for more trails in Fort Smith.
-
Two members of the Arkansas Legislature, from different parties, tell Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics they have different opinions about…
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks to Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics about the latest developments…
-
This week Senator Tom Cotton talked with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about the first few months of the Donald Trump presidency.