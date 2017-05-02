© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Early Voting Begins as Three Benton County School Districts Seek Millage Increases

KUAF
Published May 2, 2017 at 12:50 PM CDT
1 of 2
Vote Yes signs handed out at the end of the Bentonville informational meeting.
Z. Sitek
2 of 2
Bentonville School District CFO Janet Schwanhauuser and Superintendent Debbie Jones
Z. Sitek

The Bentonville, Rogers and Pea Ridge school districts are seeking millage increases to construct new facilities. Bentonville is seeking a 1.9 mil increase, Rogers a 3.5 mil increase and Pea Ridge is seeking a 5.1 mil increase. Early voting begins May 2 and runs through May 8. Election day is May 9. We go to one of Bentonville's informational meetings as school leaders made their case to voters.

