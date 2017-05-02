Historic Carroll County Sanctuary Protects Blue Heron Rookery

Blue herons spend much of their lives standing very still in streams and rivers in search of fresh fish. However, herons nest in "rookeries" high in riparian treetops. We take you to a private Ozarks heron rookery closely monitored by noted wildlife artist Susan Morrison.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.