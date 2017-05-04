Lawfully Present Immigrant Youth Fear Deportation

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement the removal of undocumented immigrants under the Trump administration, as of late April, numbers more than 54 thousand individuals. Of those, nearly 24 thousand are non-criminal immigrants, including a number of youth with DACA credentials. We talk with Erick Sanchez, operations manager, at the Immigrant Resource Center, operated by Arkansas United Community Coalition in Springdale about the situation in Arkansas.
