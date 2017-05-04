© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Lawfully Present Immigrant Youth Fear Deportation

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 4, 2017 at 2:59 PM CDT
J. Froelich
KUAF
Erick Sanchez, operations manager, NWA Immigrant Resource Center, Springdale.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement the removal of undocumented immigrants under the Trump administration, as of late April, numbers more than 54 thousand individuals. Of those, nearly 24 thousand are non-criminal immigrants, including a number of youth with DACA credentials. We talk with Erick Sanchez, operations manager, at the Immigrant Resource Center, operated by Arkansas United Community Coalition in Springdale about the situation in Arkansas.

Ozarks at Large Stories DACA
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
