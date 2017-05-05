Bentonville City Council Discusses Redistricting Wards as City Grows
Exerpts from a presentation given by City Attorney George Spence at the April 25 City Council meeting.
The Bentonville City Council is in the middle of a discussion about redistricting the city's four wards to give them more balance as the population grows. Currently, Ward 3 has 20,800 people living in it compared to Ward 1, which has about 6,600, Ward 2, which is just shy of 7,600 and Ward 4, which has a population of about 8,900.