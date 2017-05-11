© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Eureka Stages May Festival of the Arts Yard Art Exhibit

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 11, 2017 at 12:25 PM CDT
Eureka Springs May Festival of the Arts co-coordinator, John Rankine, left, discusses David Pettit's installation "Ten Zen Chairs" on Nut Street, with Judge Valerie Hubbard Damon, center, and Eureka Taxi proprietor, David White, who donated his services.

An array of Eureka Springs creatives have installed sculpture in their front yards during the 30th annual May Festival of the Arts "Yard Art 2017"-- on exhibit all month. The yards exhibit is co-organized by John Rankine and Fran Carlin. Yard Art 2017 maps are available in various Eureka galleries. Happy May Arts Fest!!

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
