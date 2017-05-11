Eureka Stages May Festival of the Arts Yard Art Exhibit

An array of Eureka Springs creatives have installed sculpture in their front yards during the 30th annual May Festival of the Arts "Yard Art 2017"-- on exhibit all month. The yards exhibit is co-organized by John Rankine and Fran Carlin. Yard Art 2017 maps are available in various Eureka galleries. Happy May Arts Fest!!
