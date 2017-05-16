Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Possible Constitutional Amendment
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published May 16, 2017 at 11:40 AM CDT
Roby Brock, from our partner
Talk Business and Politics, talks with John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, about a possible constitutional amendment to be considered by members of the Arkansas Bar Association.
