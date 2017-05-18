© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Two-Way: Arkansas Senate President Says Targeting Exemptions, Not Just Cuts On Tax Task Force Plate

KUAR | By Jacob Kauffman
Published May 15, 2017 at 11:04 AM CDT
Arkansas Senate President Pro Tempore Jonathan Dismang (R-Searcy).
KUAR's Jacob Kauffman talks with Arkansas Senate President Jonathan Dismang (R-Searcy) about a new task force with sights on the tax code.

Arkansas lawmakers are starting the lay groundwork for changes to the tax code in 2018. Members of a task force were announced this month charged with reviewing the state's tax system. The group was formed by legislation that enabled an over $50 million income tax cut in the last legislative session.

KUAR's Jacob Kauffman spoke with State Senator Jonathan Dismang (R-Searcy) about the task force's goals and whether another signature, high-dollar income tax cut is a priority.

