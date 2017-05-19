Nonprofits Screen Documentary to Start Conversation About End-of-Life Care

Two Northwest Arkansas nonprofits, Hope Cancer Resources and Circle of Life Hospice, will be screening the FRONTLINE documentary "Being Mortal" to start what can be a taboo conversation about what happens after someone is given a terminal or life-threatening diagnosis. The screenings will be held at the Schmieding Center in Springdale on May 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. and May 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. The screenings are free, but attendees are asked to RSVP with Jeannie at jneidholdt@nwacircleoflife.org.

