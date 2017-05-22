Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Recycling Woes Continue
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published May 22, 2017 at 10:04 AM CDT
Michael Tilley with Talk Business & Politics updates us on the latest developments on the disposal of recyclables in the Fort Smith landfill.
-
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses the latest developments surrounding a recycling controversy in Fort Smith, a Ten Commandments…
-
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses a computer exercise in Fort Smith and a new road (or stretch of road) in Bella Vista and what…
-
Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, talks with John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, about a possible…
-
The big story of last week was the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Roby Brock recently spoke with Senator John Boozman who said he wants a full…
-
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics explains that although state tourism numbers are down, that's not a bad thing because they're being…