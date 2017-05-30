Restaurant on the Corner Closes Doors After 44 Years in Business

Restaurant on the Corner, which opened its doors on Dickson Street in 1973, will close May 31 after 44 years in business. The restaurant, which was mostly owned and run by TL Nelms, survived a move to the outskirts of Fayetteville in 1998 and a fire in 2009. Now, at nearly 70, Nelms' daughter says her father is ready to retire and while ROTC's steadfast patrons are sad to see it go, they will always remember it as something much greater than a lunch spot.