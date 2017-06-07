Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Heart of Storytelling: the Characters
Published June 7, 2017 at 12:36 PM CDT
Anne Perry has sold millions of copies of her mysteries, many set in Victorian England. Next week, she'll be in Fayetteville to talk about the art of storytelling at Fayetteville Public Library.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
