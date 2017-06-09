© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Rogers 15-Year-Old Turns Love of Anime and Bubble Tea into Downtown Business

KUAF
Published June 9, 2017 at 12:02 PM CDT
1 of 6
Misa Fontana and her parents make bubble tea.
Z. SITEK
2 of 6
Customers wait in line to place their orders.
Z. SITEK
3 of 6
Customers wait for their bubble tea orders.
Z. SITEK
4 of 6
Misa Fontana's shop is located on 2nd Street in Downtown Rogers.
Z. SITEK
5 of 6
Merchandise at Anime Cafe.
Z. SITEK
6 of 6
Merchandise at Anime Cafe.
Z. SITEK

Misa Fontana came up with the concept for Anime Cafe when she was 13. Now, at 15, Misa is running her very own bubble tea business in downtown Rogers with the help of her parents.

