Rogers 15-Year-Old Turns Love of Anime and Bubble Tea into Downtown Business
1 of 6
Misa Fontana and her parents make bubble tea.
Z. SITEK
2 of 6
Customers wait in line to place their orders.
Z. SITEK
3 of 6
Customers wait for their bubble tea orders.
Z. SITEK
4 of 6
Misa Fontana's shop is located on 2nd Street in Downtown Rogers.
Z. SITEK
5 of 6
Merchandise at Anime Cafe.
Z. SITEK
6 of 6
Merchandise at Anime Cafe.
Z. SITEK
Misa Fontana came up with the concept for Anime Cafe when she was 13. Now, at 15, Misa is running her very own bubble tea business in downtown Rogers with the help of her parents.