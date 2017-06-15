Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Potential Constitutional Confusion
Published June 15, 2017 at 12:00 PM CDT
For our Thursday archive we dip back fifteen years for a conversation with Akhil Amar of Yale Law School about possible situations that could create confusion regarding the presidency.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
