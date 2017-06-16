Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fort Smith Native and Author Talks About Latest Historical Fiction Novel
Published June 16, 2017 at 9:47 AM CDT
courtesy, Goodreads.com
/
Joyce Faulkner, a Fort Smith native and author of several historical fiction novels, talks about her latest book,
Vala's Bed, which is about the Holocaust, as well as how she conducts research for her stories.
