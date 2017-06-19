Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Roots of the Square
Published June 19, 2017 at 1:27 PM CDT
A new book, "The Square Book: An Illustrated History of the Fayetteville Square, 1828-2016" documents nearly everything that has happened on the Fayetteville Square since it developed.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
