Arkansas Trade Leaders Weigh in on Trump Administration's Reversal on Cuba Policy

When the Obama administration announced a policy in 2014 that loosened sanctions on travel to Cuba, Arkansas trade leaders jumped at the potential opportunity to trade with the island nation. The immense interest, which led Arkansas to send several delegations to Cuba, has to do with the Natural State's production of rice and poultry, which are staples of the Cuban diet. Now, President Donald Trump announced a reversal on some of the Obama administration's policies toward Cuba taking a tougher stance toward the communist nation. Arkansas' trade leaders say they are not sure what that will mean for further opening trade with Cuba, but some see it as a setback for both Arkansas farmers and the people of Cuba.