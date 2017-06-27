UAFS Works to Restore Second Historic Home in Van Buren
Front of the Wilhaf House. When the house was originally built, the front door and the wall around it did not exist. It was a dogtrot style house, which allowed the north-sound wind to cool the living spaces.
Z. SITEK
The Wilhaf House from the side where the first historic addition is noticable to the left of the two larger windows.
Z. SITEK
The second, much more recent addition to the Wilhaf House is in the backyard area. This addition was built sometime in the 1980s.
Z. SITEK
A window has been cut out between the historic addition to the house and the original portion of the home.
Z. SITEK
Close up of the studs between the original portion of the house and the first addition. Dendrochronologists will be able to use the wood to better date the house.
Z. SITEK
What had likely been the bedroom in the original Wilhaf House.
Z. SITEK
What had likely been the dining and entertainment area in the original Wilhaf House.
Z. SITEK
The once open dogtrot portion of the Wilhaf House was turned into a walled-in hallway lined with shelves.
Z. SITEK
An excavation done in the backyard portion of the Wilhaf House revealed a cellar.
Z. SITEK
The Drennen-Scott House, which was also restored by UAFS and turned into a historic site, is located just up the hill from the Wilhaf House.
The University of Arkansas in Fort Smith recently received a $600,000 grant to begin restoring a home built in the late 1830s just down the hill from the Drennen-Scott House, which UAFS had also restored and turned into a historic site. This latest project is a home that was built by Leonard Wilhaf, who was a German immigrant, baker and soldier in the Mexican American War.