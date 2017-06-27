© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Weighing the Latest Health Proposal

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published June 27, 2017 at 12:29 PM CDT
Talk Business and Politics

Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the GOP Senate proposal for national health with John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrrat-Gazette. They also talk about last week's elections in Georgia and South Carolina.

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
