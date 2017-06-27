Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Weighing the Latest Health Proposal
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published June 27, 2017 at 12:29 PM CDT
Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock, with our partner
Talk Business and Politics, discusses the GOP Senate proposal for national health with John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrrat-Gazette. They also talk about last week's elections in Georgia and South Carolina.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics discusses the recent change in construction cost estimates for the US Marshals Museum in Fort Smith.
For their weekly conversation Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, and John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas…
Rex Nelson, with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks to Roby Brock with our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the latest surrounding GIF money…
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, says the continuing rise in home sales in northwest Arkansas outpaces predictions.
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, discusses this week's open call with Walmart and the start this month for the application process for…