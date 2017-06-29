More Than 100 Companies Strike Deals With Walmart at Open Call Event
Open Call signs outside buyer rooms where vendors pitched their products.
Vendors gathered at the Walmart Home Office auditorium to hear from the likes of Walmart's CEO and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaking about the importance of U.S. manufacturing.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillion speaking to vendors before their pitch meetings with buyers.
Walmart's buyers do a lot of their business in the rooms down this hallway.
Vendors met with Walmart buyers in these rooms for most of the day Wednesday.
Vendors who got a deal from Walmart on the spot were given this card.
Nearly 100 companies from across the country will have their American-made products at Walmart stores after the retailer's fourth annual Open Call event Wednesday. About 500 entrepreneurs were invited to Bentonville after thousands had applied. Sundari, C&C Foods and EcoClear Products spoke with Ozarks at Large about the Open Call experience.