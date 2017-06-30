New Duo Exposes Different Side of Established Local Musicians

It’s not often on Ozarks at Large that we get the chance to hear from a local band in its infancy. The duo Ladies Night may have only performed a handful of shows together, but both of the band’s members are far from new to the area music scene. Dana Idlet is the namesake of Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds, and Meredith Kimbrough has performed throughout the area as part of Lost John, Nature and Madness, and other bands. The duo recently stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about how the two came together as a band, and to perform a few songs.